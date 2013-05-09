* The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) rate falls 2 bps to 7.23 percent and the five-year swap rate also falls 2 bps to 6.94 percent. * Swaps are reflecting hopes of more bond purchases by the central bank to ease the liquidity deficit in the banking system, dealers say. * Banks borrowed 1.05 trillion rupees ($19.40 billion) on Thursday from the central bank, the third consecutive day where repo borrowings have surpassed the 1 trillion rupees mark. * While the short-end will react more to liquidity and macro data, the long-end will be a commodity price play, analysts say. * Dealers say consumer price index, industrial production data due on Friday, followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday, will be key. ($1 = 54.1275 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)