* USD/INR extends gains to 54.24/25 versus its close of 54.16/17 on Wednesday on the back of dollar demand from oil importers and weak domestic shares. * Shares trading flat to negative on profit-taking after a 9 percent rally since mid-April. * Traders expect 54.30 to be capped on the topside for the day. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar, limiting the pair from gaining sharply. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)