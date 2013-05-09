May 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date April 11, 2023
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 101.0395
Yield 4.6175 pct
Spread 146 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date May 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law NSW
