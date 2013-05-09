* Indian overnight cash rates largely unchanged at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with the close of 7.25/7.35 percent on Wednesday. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to 1.05 trillion rupees compared with 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday. * The cash deficit in the banking system is expected to be around 1 trillion rupees in the near-term with banks expecting the central bank to conduct more open market operations to help ease the deficit. * The overnight call rate is seen holding between 7.25 and 7.50 percent in the near term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)