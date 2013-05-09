* Shares in State Bank of India (SBI) gain 2.3 percent after state-run rivals Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India Ltd reported a sequential improvement in asset quality for the January-March quarter. * The results are raising expectations that SBI, India's biggest state-run bank, also saw flat or improving non-performing assets in the previous quarter. * Both Punjab National and Union Bank have a strong positive correlation with SBI's share prices. * PNB shares are up 4.5 percent, while Union Bank shares rise 1.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)