BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Shares in State Bank of India (SBI) gain 2.3 percent after state-run rivals Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India Ltd reported a sequential improvement in asset quality for the January-March quarter. * The results are raising expectations that SBI, India's biggest state-run bank, also saw flat or improving non-performing assets in the previous quarter. * Both Punjab National and Union Bank have a strong positive correlation with SBI's share prices. * PNB shares are up 4.5 percent, while Union Bank shares rise 1.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.