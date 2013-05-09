BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
BANGALORE, May 9The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34600 ICS-102(B22mm) 26800 ICS-103(23mm) 31800 ICS-104(24mm) 34100 ICS-202(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm) 36500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34200 ICS-105MMA(27) 35400 ICS-105PHR(28) 37100 ICS-105(28mm) 36700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37000 ICS-105(29mm) 37300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37500 ICS-105(30mm) 38100 ICS-105(31mm) 38900 ICS-106(32mm) 40000 ICS-107(34mm) 48500
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA