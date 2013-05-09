BANGALORE, May 9The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34600 ICS-102(B22mm) 26800 ICS-103(23mm) 31800 ICS-104(24mm) 34100 ICS-202(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm) 36500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34200 ICS-105MMA(27) 35400 ICS-105PHR(28) 37100 ICS-105(28mm) 36700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37000 ICS-105(29mm) 37300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37500 ICS-105(30mm) 38100 ICS-105(31mm) 38900 ICS-106(32mm) 40000 ICS-107(34mm) 48500