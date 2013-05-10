* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.09 percent up, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.68 percent lower. * Asian shares eased on Friday, taking their cues from global equities which took a breather from recent rallies overnight, but Japanese equities soared to fresh five-year highs as the dollar's break above the symbolic 100 yen level underpinned sentiment. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 6.22 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.Ÿ * Investors say consumer price index and industrial production data, due on Friday, followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday, will be the next key triggers given continued concerns about the country's economic outlook. * India factory output likely rose 2 pct yr/yr in March. * Also, earnings of NTPC Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd watched. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)