* More cautious trading seen for India's benchmark 10-year bond ahead of industrial output and consumer price inflation data due at around 11 a.m. IST (0530 GMT) * The 10-year bond yield fell to a 34-month low on Thursday, falling 9 basis points in a rally sparked by hopes for additional bond purchases by the Reserve Bank of India. * Dealers will also watch the cut-offs for a 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) auction later in the day, which includes the current benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. * Dealers say the bond yields will likely hold in the 7.57 to 7.61 percent range ahead of the auction. * Foreign investor interest in debt will support bonds. They have invested $1.39 billion so far this month, more than the $992.2 million seen in the whole of April, according to regulatory data. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)