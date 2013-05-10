* More cautious trading seen for India's benchmark 10-year bond
ahead of industrial output and consumer price
inflation data due at around 11 a.m. IST (0530 GMT)
* The 10-year bond yield fell to a 34-month low on Thursday,
falling 9 basis points in a rally sparked by hopes for
additional bond purchases by the Reserve Bank of India.
* Dealers will also watch the cut-offs for a 150 billion rupees
($2.8 billion) auction later in the day, which includes the
current benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds.
* Dealers say the bond yields will likely hold in the 7.57 to
7.61 percent range ahead of the auction.
* Foreign investor interest in debt will support bonds. They
have invested $1.39 billion so far this month, more than the
$992.2 million seen in the whole of April, according to
regulatory data.
