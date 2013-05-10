* USD/INR is expected to start higher versus its close
of 54.25/26 on Thursday, tracking weak Asian currencies.
Domestic shares will be watched for cues.
* Most Asian currencies trading negative versus the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up
0.09 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index
lower 0.69 percent.
* The dollar remained at a lofty perch against its Japanese
counterpart on Friday, after breaking above the 100 yen level in
the previous session for the first time since April 2009.
* Investors will focus on the consumer price index and
industrial production data due later in the day, which will be
followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday.
* Indian factories' output probably rose for a third consecutive
month in March, boosted modestly by improving exports and
investment, but weak domestic demand prevented a more
significant recovery, a Reuters poll found.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)