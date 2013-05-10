* USD/INR is expected to start higher versus its close of 54.25/26 on Thursday, tracking weak Asian currencies. Domestic shares will be watched for cues. * Most Asian currencies trading negative versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.09 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index lower 0.69 percent. * The dollar remained at a lofty perch against its Japanese counterpart on Friday, after breaking above the 100 yen level in the previous session for the first time since April 2009. * Investors will focus on the consumer price index and industrial production data due later in the day, which will be followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday. * Indian factories' output probably rose for a third consecutive month in March, boosted modestly by improving exports and investment, but weak domestic demand prevented a more significant recovery, a Reuters poll found. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)