(Corrects release date for inflation data in the second
paragraph. The date had also been reported incorrectly in
earlier items.)
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged up
1 basis point to 7.61 percent on mild profit-booking after
dropping to a 34-month low on Thursday following a 15 bps drop
over the last three sessions.
* Dealers were cautious ahead of industrial output due around 11
a.m. IST (0530 GMT) and consumer price inflation data due on
Monday.
* Expectations of more bond repurchase are also supporting bond
prices, dealers add, tipping the benchmark yield to find support
at 7.60 percent.
* Dealers will also watch the cut-offs for a 150 billion rupees
($2.8 billion) auction later in the day, which includes the
current benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds.
* Foreign investor interest in debt will support bonds. They
have invested $1.39 billion so far this month, more than the
$992.2 million seen in the whole of April, according to
regulatory data.
