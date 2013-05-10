(Corrects release date for inflation data in the second paragraph. The date had also been reported incorrectly in earlier items.) * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged up 1 basis point to 7.61 percent on mild profit-booking after dropping to a 34-month low on Thursday following a 15 bps drop over the last three sessions. * Dealers were cautious ahead of industrial output due around 11 a.m. IST (0530 GMT) and consumer price inflation data due on Monday. * Expectations of more bond repurchase are also supporting bond prices, dealers add, tipping the benchmark yield to find support at 7.60 percent. * Dealers will also watch the cut-offs for a 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) auction later in the day, which includes the current benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. * Foreign investor interest in debt will support bonds. They have invested $1.39 billion so far this month, more than the $992.2 million seen in the whole of April, according to regulatory data. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)