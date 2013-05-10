* Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gain 2.1 percent after the Japanese yen weakens to above 100 to the dollar on Friday and on optimism after the parent company Suzuki Motor Corp posted on Thursday a record profit in the financial year ended March. * Maruti Suzuki's profit margins are set to show even stronger gains in the current quarter as India's biggest car maker reaps an even greater windfall from cheaper yen-denominated imports of components. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)