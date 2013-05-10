US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
* Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gain 2.1 percent after the Japanese yen weakens to above 100 to the dollar on Friday and on optimism after the parent company Suzuki Motor Corp posted on Thursday a record profit in the financial year ended March. * Maruti Suzuki's profit margins are set to show even stronger gains in the current quarter as India's biggest car maker reaps an even greater windfall from cheaper yen-denominated imports of components. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.