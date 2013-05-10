(Corrects release dates for the consumer price index and wholesale inflation data in the fifth paragraph. The dates had also been reported incorrectly in earlier items.) * India's main share index gains 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.3 percent.Ÿ * State Bank of India gains 1.2 percent, up for a second day after state-run banks Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India Ltd reported a sequential improvement in asset quality for the January-March quarter. * Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gain 2 percent, tracking a weaker yen and optimism around its parent Suzuki Motor Corp's record profit in the financial year that ended in March, dealers said. * NTPC Ltd is up 0.9 percent ahead of its March-quarter earnings later in the day. * Investors say industrial production data, due around 11 a.m. IST (0530 GMT), followed by the consumer price index on Monday and wholesale inflation data on Tuesday, will be the next key triggers, given continued concerns about the country's economic outlook. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)