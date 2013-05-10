* USD/INR continues to trade stronger at 54.54/55 versus its close of 54.25/26, tracking the greenback's strength versus most other majors and Asian currencies. * Mild gains in the domestic share market, however, pull the pair off its over 3-week high of 54.65, hit in early trades. * The largely-in-line March factory output data at 2.5 percent fails to have much impact on the pair. * Traders continue to expect the pair to hold in a 54.45 to 54.75 range during the session. * Dollar demand from oil and gold importers will also be watched during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)