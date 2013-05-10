* USD/INR continues to trade stronger at 54.54/55 versus its
close of 54.25/26, tracking the greenback's strength versus most
other majors and Asian currencies.
* Mild gains in the domestic share market, however, pull the
pair off its over 3-week high of 54.65, hit in early trades.
* The largely-in-line March factory output data at 2.5 percent
fails to have much impact on the pair.
* Traders continue to expect the pair to hold in a 54.45 to
54.75 range during the session.
* Dollar demand from oil and gold importers will also be watched
during the day.
