* India's main share index gains 0.63 percent to trade above the psychologically important level of 20,000, while the broader NSE index is up 0.6 percent. * Both indexes hit their highest intraday level since Jan. 29. * Little impact seen from data showing the country's industrial output accelerated to 2.5 percent in March from a year earlier, stronger than consensus forecasts for 2 percent growth. * Investors say consumer price index on Monday and wholesale inflation data on Tuesday, will be the key triggers. * Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gain 3.6 percent, tracking a weaker yen and optimism around its parent Suzuki Motor Corp's record profit in the financial year ended March. * ITC Ltd gains 1.4 percent, after earlier hitting its all-time high of 349.95 rupees, as investors place long positions on equity futures of the company. * State Bank of India gains 1 percent, up for a second day after state-run Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India Ltd reported a sequential improvement in asset quality for the January-March quarter.