* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged down 1 basis point to 7.59 percent from its previous close, the lowest since it touched 7.58 percent on July 7, 2010, on growing hopes upcoming inflation data would support the case for more rate cuts. * The consumer price inflation data is due on Monday and wholesale price inflation data is scheduled to be released on Tuesday. * As per a Reuters poll, India's headline wholesale inflation is expected to have eased for a third straight month in April, as core inflation cooled and fuel costs fell. * Closely watched core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices, probably slowed to 3.5 percent in March, its slowest rate in more than three years, according to economists. * Hopes of more bond buys by the RBI, as cash deficit in the system stayed over one trillion rupees, were also supporting bond prices, dealers say. * Dealers say cut-offs for the 150 billion rupee ($2.8 billion) auction watched for cues. For a poll on the auction cut-off expectations click on * Foreign investors' interest in debt will support bonds. They have invested $1.39 billion so far this month, more than the $992.2 million seen in April, according to regulatory data. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)