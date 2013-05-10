* USD/INR surges in afternoon trade, rising to as much as 54.7250, the highest since April 15, as foreign banks buy amid a strong rally in the U.S. dollar versus most other currencies. * USD/INR last trading at 54.69/705 versus its close of 54.25/26 on Thursday. * The yen slid to a four-year low against the dollar on Friday after better U.S. data sparked talk the Federal Reserve may scale back monetary easing and signs emerged that Japanese investors were buying more foreign assets. * Gains in the domestic share market, however, cap further gains in USD/INR. * The largely in-line March factory output data at 2.5 percent fails to have much impact on the pair. * Traders continue to expect the pair to hold in a 54.45 to 54.75 range during the session. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)