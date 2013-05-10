BRIEF-Guosen Securities posts net profit for March
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)
May 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway AS
Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 3, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.465
Payment Date May 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling,M&U 0.25 pct)
Notes The issue size will total 800 million
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0925520479
