* Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows will be key after India's broader NSE index touched its highest close since Jan. 4, 2011. * FIIs have been net buyers for 15 consecutive sessions, bringing their total for the year to $12.73 billion, regulatory data shows. * Among key earnings, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd and ITC Ltd will report next week. * Indian shares also await the wholesale and consumer price based inflation data due early next week for near-term direction, as the reports will be key in setting expectations for future rate cuts. * WPI is expected to have risen 5.5 percent on year in April, a Reuters poll shows, marking the slowest pace since November 2009. Core WPI is expected to have risen 3.5 percent. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Consumer price inflation data Earnings: Bank of Baroda, Reliance Power Ltd , Bank of India Ltd Tues: Wholesale price inflation data Earnings: Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Wed: United Spirits earnings Thurs: Reliance Capital Ltd, Bajaj Auto earnings Fri: ITC earnings