* The Indian debt and foreign exchange market will be keenly
awaiting wholesale and consumer price-based inflation data due
early next week for near-term direction.
* The consumer price data is due on Monday, while the wholesale
price data is due on Tuesday.
* WPI is expected to have risen 5.5 percent on year in April, a
Reuters poll shows, marking the slowest pace since November
2009. Core WPI is expected to have risen 3.5 percent.
* Traders say the WPI data will be crucial in setting
expectations about the future course of monetary policy action,
although very aggressive rate cuts are not expected.
* The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a
7.50 to 7.65 percent range next week, after yields slumped as
much as 18 bps so far this week, to a 34-month low.
* Traders will also await to see if the government decides to
sell a new 10-year bond next week, which could send yields on
the current benchmark up by 5-10 bps next week, according to
traders.
* Traders also expect continued buying of Indian debt and stocks
by foreigners which is expected to boost the rupee.
* USD/INR is seen holding in a broad 54 to 55 range
next week with the dollar's moves versus global currencies also
key for direction.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Mon: Consumer price inflation
* Tues: Wholesale price inflation
* Wed: Money supply data
* Fri: Bank credit and forex exchange reserves data
