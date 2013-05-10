* The Indian debt and foreign exchange market will be keenly awaiting wholesale and consumer price-based inflation data due early next week for near-term direction. * The consumer price data is due on Monday, while the wholesale price data is due on Tuesday. * WPI is expected to have risen 5.5 percent on year in April, a Reuters poll shows, marking the slowest pace since November 2009. Core WPI is expected to have risen 3.5 percent. * Traders say the WPI data will be crucial in setting expectations about the future course of monetary policy action, although very aggressive rate cuts are not expected. * The 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a 7.50 to 7.65 percent range next week, after yields slumped as much as 18 bps so far this week, to a 34-month low. * Traders will also await to see if the government decides to sell a new 10-year bond next week, which could send yields on the current benchmark up by 5-10 bps next week, according to traders. * Traders also expect continued buying of Indian debt and stocks by foreigners which is expected to boost the rupee. * USD/INR is seen holding in a broad 54 to 55 range next week with the dollar's moves versus global currencies also key for direction. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Mon: Consumer price inflation * Tues: Wholesale price inflation * Wed: Money supply data * Fri: Bank credit and forex exchange reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)