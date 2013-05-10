BRIEF-Guosen Securities posts net profit for March
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)
May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date May 28, 2013
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 25bp
Reoffer price 100.294
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank &
HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 800 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0894488591
