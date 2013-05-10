May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Landshypotek AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 7, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 0.36

Issue price 100.556

Reoffer price 100.556

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 0.145

Payment Date May 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockhlom

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0004950004

