May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount C$250 million

Maturity Date May 16, 2018

Coupon 1.85 pct

Reoffer price 99.876

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 150-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.