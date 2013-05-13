* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.19 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.68 percent lower. * Asian shares eased on Monday with sentiment hit by selling in commodities triggered by a strong dollar, which rose to a fresh 4-1/2-year peak against the yen on the back of growing confidence in the U.S. economy. * India will release monthly trade data for April on Monday at around 12.30 IST (0700 GMT) and CPI inflation data around 11.00 IST (0530GMT). * Also on watch, March-quarter earnings of Bank of Baroda Ltd , Bank of India Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)