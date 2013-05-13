* USD/INR seen opening higher versus its close of 54.80/81 on Friday, tracking a risk-off sentiment in global markets. * Asian shares ease with sentiment hit by selling in commodities triggered by a strong dollar, which rises to a fresh 4-1/2-year peak against the yen on the back of growing confidence in the U.S. economy. * All Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders expect the pair to open around 54.90 and move in a 54.75 to 55.15 range during the session with exporters expected to step in above 55.05 levels. * Traders to also watch the April consumer price inflation data due around 11:30 a.m. for cues on the likely course of monetary policy action, a day ahead of the headline inflation number. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)