* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open flat to slightly lower on the back of a fall in global crude oil prices. * Sentiment will, however, remain cautious ahead of the April consumer price data due around 11:30 a.m. followed by the headline inflation data on Tuesday. * The 10-year yield is seen moving in a range of 7.55 percent to 7.65 percent during the week. * Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel as the dollar stayed firm, with renewed worries of a slowdown in demand growth from the world's top oil consumer, the United States, further weighing on sentiment. * Traders, however, expect some profit-taking in bonds after yields posted their biggest weekly fall since January last week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)