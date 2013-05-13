* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases marginally on expectation of lower consumer price inflation, hopes of bond purchase by the central bank this week and lower headline inflation. * The 10-year yield at 7.58 percent, lower than Friday's close of 7.59 percent. * April consumer price data is due at 11 a.m., and a Reuters poll pegs it at 9.83 percent, lower than 10.39 percent in March. Headline inflation data is due on Tuesday. * Traders say banks' borrowing from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility is high, raising hopes of bond purchase by the central bank. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com/ shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)