* India's main BSE share index falls 0.55 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.5 percent, tracking weaker Asian shares after a rally in global equity markets last week. * The NSE index rose to a 28-month high in a special session conduted by exchanges on Saturday. * ITC Ltd falls 2 percent on profit booking after gaining 7.7 percent in May, as of Saturday's close, and marking its all-time highest close in the previous session. * DLF Ltd falls 1.3 percent after it said in a statement late on Saturday that the company will sell about 81 million shares at a price band of 222 rupees to 233 rupees each. * However Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 2.6 percent on expectations it would beat March-quarter estimates. Dr Reddy will post its March quarter results on Tuesday. * Traders now await CPI inflation data which will be released at around 11 a.m. IST (0530 GMT) and trade data later in the day.