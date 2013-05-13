* Shares in Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gain as much as 2.9 percent to an all-time high of 2,152 rupees on hopes the Indian drugmaker will beat earnings estimates for the March quarter by a wide margin, according to multiple dealers. * They cite market speculations that Dr.Reddy's will report a net profit of over 5 billion rupees ($91.43 million) for the January-March period versus analyst estimates of 4.46 billion rupees as provided by Thomson Reuters StarMine. * Dr.Reddy's shares up 1.3 percent at 0704 GMT. * The company spokesman refrained from comment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)