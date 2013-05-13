* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at 7.30/7.35 percent versus their Friday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. Rates had ended at 7.00/7.10 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window drops to 904.20 billion rupees compared with 1.03 trillion rupees on Friday. * Traders say demand for funds slightly lower as it is the second week of the reporting fortnight. * Cash rates expected to hold around the repo rate of 7.25 percent in the near-term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)