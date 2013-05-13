* USD/INR trades weaker at 54.94/95 versus its close of 54.80/81 on Friday as sharp losses in domestic shares and a broadly strong dollar hurts. The pair rose to as high as 55.01 earlier in the session, its highest since March 4. * The main share index trading down 1 percent. * Oil and gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar strengthened, weighing on Asian shares, but Japanese equities outperformed on the back of the yen's slide to a fresh 4-1/2-year low against the U.S. currency. * Traders expect exporters to step in to sell the greenback around 55 levels and prevent the pair from rising much above 55.05-10 during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)