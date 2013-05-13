* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose on concerns that a jump in the April trade deficit would widen the current account and deter the central bank from cutting interest rates. * The 10-year yield was at 7.60 percent, up 1 basis point from Friday's close of 7.59 percent. It is expected to go up another 2 basis points by the end of session. * Primary dealers also trimmed debt positions amid doubts about whether the Reserve Bank of India would announce bond purchases via open market operations this week, traders said. * The 10-year bond yield fell 15 bps last week - its biggest fall since the week ended Jan. 6 - amid hopes of additional OMOs after the RBI bought nearly 100 billion rupees worth of debt. * "The announcement for last week's OMO had happened on a Friday, but this time, it hasn't. That has led to a doubt whether it is going to be announced today," a trader with foreign bank said. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)