* USD/INR dropped to 54.7450 from a more than two-month high of 55.0250 earlier in the session after the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday that previously announced curbs on gold imports by banks would be effective immediately. * USD/INR had closed at 54.80/81 on Friday. * The RBI had earlier this month proposed to restrict gold imports carried out on a consignment basis by banks only when intended to meet genuine demand from jewellery exporters. * The RBI announcement on the effective date for this policy comes on the same day data showed a surge in April's trade deficit after a 138 percent jump in gold imports. * Gold prices gained 29 percent since December 2010, and the contract traded at 26,752 rupees per 10 grams on Monday.