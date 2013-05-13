May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG (BHH)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.641
Yield 1.1995 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.4bp
Over the OBL 166
Payment Date May 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) LBB & LBBW
Ratings A+ (Fitch)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under the issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000BHY1356
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.