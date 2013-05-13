May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower FCE Bank Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.456
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.7bp
Over the 0.25 pct 2018 OBL
Payment Date May 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays capital, Deutsche Bank &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0933505967
