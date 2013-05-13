May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 22, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.228
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 111.1bp
Over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR
Payment Date May 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Rabobank & RBC Capital Markets
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
