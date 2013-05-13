May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Frigoglass Finance BV
Guarantor Frigoglass SAIC
Frigoglass Holdings BV
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date May 15, 2018
Coupon 8.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 782 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Bund
Payment Date May 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Data supplied by International Insider.