BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Seen from orbit, Galaxy Securities’ $5.7 billion initial public offering looks compelling. The Chinese group has a leading position in a fast growing market. Earnings should grow rapidly for the next couple of years. After that, however, investors expecting continued outperformance may come back to earth with a bump.

Galaxy is essentially a bet on China’s deepening capital markets. Brokerage made up 69 percent of its revenue in 2012. Though Chinese stock trading was weak in 2012, the 44 percent pick-up in volumes on the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets in the first quarter of 2013 is encouraging. When China’s regulators end their moratorium on new equity issues, Galaxy’s underwriting business should benefit too.

On a simple earnings-based valuation, the IPO price doesn’t look a stretch. The company earned 1.4 billion yuan ($233 million) last year. If that expands by the same 30 percent that analysts expect for traded peers Citic Securities (600030.SS) and Haitong (0665.HK), the mid-point of its offer price range suggests a multiple of 19 times 2013 earnings. That compares favourably with its rivals’ valuations of over 23 times.

In the meantime, the $1.1 billion of IPO proceeds will fuel further growth. Some 60 percent of the money will go into Galaxy’s main growth business: stock lending and margin trading. At the 10 percent rates it has been able to charge customers so far, that alone would add 28 percent to last year’s earnings.

In the long term, though, it’s hard to see how Galaxy plans to deliver above-average returns. Even as market leader, it has just 5 percent share in a highly commoditised business, with fairly low barriers to entry. While it has scale, Galaxy lacks a niche. Chief rival Citic at least enjoys the backing of a state-owned financial conglomerate, and after buying Hong Kong broker CLSA, an international dimension.

The biggest investment risk may be that a growing market attracts tougher competition. China’s state banks, for example, aren’t currently allowed to operate mainland brokerage businesses, but that could change. Galaxy has 229 branches across China; China Construction Bank 601393.SS has over 14,000. China’s securities market may be heading to the skies, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Galaxy is going with it.

- Galaxy Securities is set to price its initial public offering in Hong Kong on May 15. The brokerage set an indicative price range for its shares of HK$4.99 to HK$6.77, implying a market capitalization at the middle of the range of HK$44 billion ($5.7 billion).

- The company plans to sell just over 20 percent of its equity, and aims to raise HK$8.5 billion of new money, after fees and commissions. Galaxy said that 60 percent of the funds raised would go to developing its margin finance and securities lending business.

- After the listing, Galaxy will remain 70 percent owned by Galaxy Financial Holdings, a vehicle controlled by the Chinese state investment vehicle Huijin. The company is also preparing for a similar-sized IPO in the Chinese mainland, pending regulatory approval, consisting entirely of new shares.

- Investors including insurer AIA, China Life Insurance and the Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah have agreed to act as “cornerstone” investors, pledging to take a stake in the listing beforehand.

