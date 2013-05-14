* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.26
percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.41 percent higher.
* Asian shares paused from selling on Tuesday while the dollar
was underpinned by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales
suggesting a steady recovery in the world's largest
economy.
* India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for
April around 0630 GMT.
* WPI is expected to have risen 5.5 percent on year in April, a
Reuters poll shows, marking the slowest pace since November
2009. Core WPI is expected to have risen 3.5 percent.
* Also on watch, earnings of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
