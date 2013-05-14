* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.26 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.41 percent higher. * Asian shares paused from selling on Tuesday while the dollar was underpinned by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales suggesting a steady recovery in the world's largest economy. * India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for April around 0630 GMT. * WPI is expected to have risen 5.5 percent on year in April, a Reuters poll shows, marking the slowest pace since November 2009. Core WPI is expected to have risen 3.5 percent. * Also on watch, earnings of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd , Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)