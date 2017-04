* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to rise from its previous close of 7.58 percent as the central bank announces the sale of a new 10-year paper as part of the debt auction on Friday. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 17, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. * Traders say the current 10-year paper is expected to see some selling from here on as investors make space for the new 10-year paper, however, good spreads over the likely new bond is expected to limit a sharp rise in yields. * Traders will also await the wholesale price based inflation data for April due around noon for direction later in the day. * Fall in global crude oil prices which settled lower on Monday after a choppy day of trading is also expected to cap a sharp upside. * The 10-year is seen opening around 7.62 percent and moving in a 7.58 to 7.65 percent range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)