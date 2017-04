* USD/INR seen starting lower versus its close of 54.73/74 on Monday, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies and a recovery in Asian shares. * Asian shares paused from selling on Tuesday while the dollar was underpinned by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales suggesting a steady recovery in the world's largest economy. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar's gains versus majors will, however, limit a sharp downside to the USD/INR pair. * The pair is seen starting around 54.70 and moving in a 54.60 to 54.80 range until the wholesale price inflation data due around noon. * Traders will also monitor domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)