* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 7.57 percent from its previous close, on continued expectations of bond purchases by the central bank. * Traders say wholesale headline inflation data expected around noon (0630 GMT) will set the direction for yields later in the session. * Investors are also gauging the reaction after India announced the sale of a new 10-year bond on Friday. The paper is trading at 7.39 percent in the when-issued market. Securities trade on a when-issued basis when they have been announced, but not yet issued. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 17, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion rupees. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6636 9202; Reuters Messaging: shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)