* USD/INR trading marginally higher at 54.77/78 versus its close of 54.73/74 on Monday as broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies earlier in the session and cautiousness ahead of the wholesale price based inflation data aids. * Traders say mild demand from oil companies also helping the dollar but the pair should hold in a range of 54.70 to 54.90 until the WPI data due around noon. * A sharp fall in the WPI can boost shares and indirectly the rupee. * Shares moves to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. The main share index currently trading flat. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)