* India's main BSE share index gains 0.08 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.1 percent, in range-bound trading after the indexes slumped more than 2 percent on Monday. * Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gains 1 percent ahead of its January-March results later in the day. * Tata Steel Ltd's shares fall 2 percent after the company said it would book a $1.6 billion impairment charge for the financial year ended March 31 due to weak economic and market conditions in Europe. * Investors are also on hold ahead of wholesale prices-based inflation data for April around 0630 GMT. * WPI is expected to have risen 5.5 percent on year in April, a Reuters poll shows, marking the slowest pace since November 2009. Core WPI is expected to have risen 3.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)