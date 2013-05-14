* India's main BSE share index gains 0.08 percent,
while the broader NSE index is up 0.1 percent, in
range-bound trading after the indexes slumped more than 2
percent on Monday.
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gains 1 percent ahead of
its January-March results later in the day.
* Tata Steel Ltd's shares fall 2 percent after the
company said it would book a $1.6 billion impairment charge for
the financial year ended March 31 due to weak economic and
market conditions in Europe.
* Investors are also on hold ahead of wholesale prices-based
inflation data for April around 0630 GMT.
* WPI is expected to have risen 5.5 percent on year in April, a
Reuters poll shows, marking the slowest pace since November
2009. Core WPI is expected to have risen 3.5 percent.
