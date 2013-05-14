* India's announcement it will sell a new 10-year bond on Friday
may not lead to the traditional sell-off in the current
benchmark paper, as the existing paper is offering good spreads
over the expected new bond, traders say.
* The new 10-year 2023 bond is expected to be sold at around
7.45 percent levels on Friday, slightly above the 7.39 percent
level at which it is trading in the when-issued market, traders
estimate.
* Securities trade on a when-issued basis when they have been
announced, but not yet issued.
* Traders thus see no more than a 5 basis points sell-off in the
current 10-year paper ahead of the auction on
Friday. The existing benchmark is trading at 7.57 percent, down
1 bp on the day as of 0446 GMT.
* "The current 10-year is at a good spread over the expected new
bond, so it is unlikely to see large selling. Besides, people
expect OMOs in this paper going ahead, so it will continue to
remain liquid," a senior dealer with a private bank said.
* In fact, traders say investors may turn more bullish should
the wholesale price-based inflation data due around noon
surprise on the downside.
* Going ahead, the WPI data and any announcement about further
open market operations (OMOs) will be key in firming
expectations about the new 10-year paper.
* The new 10-year bond is seen trading in a broad 7.35 to 7.50
percent range in the first week after its introduction on
Friday, dealers add.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com /
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net /
shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com)