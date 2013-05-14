* India's announcement it will sell a new 10-year bond on Friday may not lead to the traditional sell-off in the current benchmark paper, as the existing paper is offering good spreads over the expected new bond, traders say. * The new 10-year 2023 bond is expected to be sold at around 7.45 percent levels on Friday, slightly above the 7.39 percent level at which it is trading in the when-issued market, traders estimate. * Securities trade on a when-issued basis when they have been announced, but not yet issued. * Traders thus see no more than a 5 basis points sell-off in the current 10-year paper ahead of the auction on Friday. The existing benchmark is trading at 7.57 percent, down 1 bp on the day as of 0446 GMT. * "The current 10-year is at a good spread over the expected new bond, so it is unlikely to see large selling. Besides, people expect OMOs in this paper going ahead, so it will continue to remain liquid," a senior dealer with a private bank said. * In fact, traders say investors may turn more bullish should the wholesale price-based inflation data due around noon surprise on the downside. * Going ahead, the WPI data and any announcement about further open market operations (OMOs) will be key in firming expectations about the new 10-year paper. * The new 10-year bond is seen trading in a broad 7.35 to 7.50 percent range in the first week after its introduction on Friday, dealers add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com / swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com)