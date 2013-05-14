* India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd and Oil
India Ltd gain on a report from The Financial Express
that the two companies have requested the government to cut the
discounts they must provide to refiners on crude purchases as
oil prices have softened, citing unnamed sources.
(link.reuters.com/kas97t)
* The report adds that ONGC has sought to sell oil at $60 per
barrel, up from the current $47 per barrel, while Oil India
wants to sell at $65 per barrel, up from the current $54-55 per
barrel.
* Officials at both companies confirmed to Reuters they have
asked the government to reduce the share of subsidy that these
upstream companies provide state refiners through discounts in
oil sales, but decline to specify the amount asked.
* ONGC shares up 2.1 percent and Oil India shares gain 1.8
percent.
