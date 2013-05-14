* India's main BSE index gains 0.5 percent, while the
broader NSE index is up 0.55 percent, recovering from a
more than 2 percent slump on Monday, after wholesale inflation
eases much more than expected.
* Lenders such as State Bank of India lead gains after
India's headline inflation slowed for a third straight month in
April to 4.89 percent, a level seen comfortable for the central
bank to persist with monetary easing to revive a flagging
economy.
* SBI shares are up 1.4 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd
shares gain 0.8 percent.
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd and Oil India
Ltd gain on a report in The Financial Express that the
two companies have requested the government to cut the discounts
they must provide to refiners on crude purchases as oil prices
have softened, citing unnamed sources. (link.reuters.com/kas97t)
* Officials at both companies confirmed to Reuters they have
asked the government to reduce the share of subsidy that these
upstream companies provide state refiners through discounts in
oil sales, but declined to specify the amount asked.
* ONGC shares gain 1.9 percent and Oil India shares gain 2.1
percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)