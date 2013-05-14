* India's main BSE index gains 0.5 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.55 percent, recovering from a more than 2 percent slump on Monday, after wholesale inflation eases much more than expected. * Lenders such as State Bank of India lead gains after India's headline inflation slowed for a third straight month in April to 4.89 percent, a level seen comfortable for the central bank to persist with monetary easing to revive a flagging economy. * SBI shares are up 1.4 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd shares gain 0.8 percent. * Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd and Oil India Ltd gain on a report in The Financial Express that the two companies have requested the government to cut the discounts they must provide to refiners on crude purchases as oil prices have softened, citing unnamed sources. (link.reuters.com/kas97t) * Officials at both companies confirmed to Reuters they have asked the government to reduce the share of subsidy that these upstream companies provide state refiners through discounts in oil sales, but declined to specify the amount asked. * ONGC shares gain 1.9 percent and Oil India shares gain 2.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)