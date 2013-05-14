* USD/INR falls to 54.59/60 from its close of 54.73/74
on Monday after April wholesale price inflation eases more than
expected.
* India's headline inflation slowed for a third straight month
in April to 4.89 percent, sharply below a median estimate of 5.5
percent in a Reuters poll and a level seen comfortable for the
central bank to persist with monetary easing to revive a
flagging economy.
* Traders say gains in the domestic share market also hurting
the USD/INR pair but sharp falls below 54.50 levels are unlikely
as importers would step in to buy the greenback.
* The pair is seen holding in a 54.50 to 54.70 range in rest of
the session.
