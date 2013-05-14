* USD/INR falls to 54.59/60 from its close of 54.73/74 on Monday after April wholesale price inflation eases more than expected. * India's headline inflation slowed for a third straight month in April to 4.89 percent, sharply below a median estimate of 5.5 percent in a Reuters poll and a level seen comfortable for the central bank to persist with monetary easing to revive a flagging economy. * Traders say gains in the domestic share market also hurting the USD/INR pair but sharp falls below 54.50 levels are unlikely as importers would step in to buy the greenback. * The pair is seen holding in a 54.50 to 54.70 range in rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)