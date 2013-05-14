* Shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd gain 3 percent,
after earlier declining as much as 4.2 percent, as traders call
those falls extensive.
* The Indian generic drugmaker slumped earlier, a day after
pleading guilty to U.S. felony charges related to drug safety
and agreed to pay $500 million in civil and criminal fines.
* However, analysts note that Ranbaxy in December 2011 set aside
$500 million to resolve the potential criminal and civil
liabilities related to the investigation by the U.S. government
into its manufacturing practices and falsifying data.
* Analysts say the fine announced on Monday could end the
overhang that had been created over the U.S. investigation, and
allow Ranbaxy to focus on its U.S. sales.
* "People are buying shares as uncertainty of U.S. FDA (Food and
Drug Administration) and DOJ (Department of Justice) is out of
equation now, which is a big boost," said Ranjit Kapadia, senior
vice president at Centrum Broking.
