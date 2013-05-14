* Shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd gain 3 percent, after earlier declining as much as 4.2 percent, as traders call those falls extensive. * The Indian generic drugmaker slumped earlier, a day after pleading guilty to U.S. felony charges related to drug safety and agreed to pay $500 million in civil and criminal fines. * However, analysts note that Ranbaxy in December 2011 set aside $500 million to resolve the potential criminal and civil liabilities related to the investigation by the U.S. government into its manufacturing practices and falsifying data. * Analysts say the fine announced on Monday could end the overhang that had been created over the U.S. investigation, and allow Ranbaxy to focus on its U.S. sales. * "People are buying shares as uncertainty of U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and DOJ (Department of Justice) is out of equation now, which is a big boost," said Ranjit Kapadia, senior vice president at Centrum Broking. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)