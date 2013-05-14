* Shares in Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd fell 2.4 percent after its January-March earnings results, retreating from a record high hit in the previous session even as consolidated net profit and operating margins beat estimates. * Dr.Reddy's earlier said its January-March consolidated net profit rose 66.5 percent to 5.71 billion rupees from a year earlier. * That was above expectations of a consolidated net profit of 4.47 billion rupees. * Analysts said Dr.Reddy's operating margins also were better than estimates. * "At operational level, Dr.Reddy's margins have come in at 23 percent, which are higher than estimates," said Surya Narayan Patra, an analyst tracking the sector at Systematix. * Dr.Reddy's shares have risen 13.5 percent so far this year as of Monday's close, outperforming a 1.3 percent gain in the broader NSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)