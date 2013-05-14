* Shares in Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd fell 2.4
percent after its January-March earnings results, retreating
from a record high hit in the previous session even as
consolidated net profit and operating margins beat estimates.
* Dr.Reddy's earlier said its January-March consolidated net
profit rose 66.5 percent to 5.71 billion rupees from a year
earlier.
* That was above expectations of a consolidated net profit of
4.47 billion rupees.
* Analysts said Dr.Reddy's operating margins also were better
than estimates.
* "At operational level, Dr.Reddy's margins have come in at 23
percent, which are higher than estimates," said Surya Narayan
Patra, an analyst tracking the sector at Systematix.
* Dr.Reddy's shares have risen 13.5 percent so far this year as
of Monday's close, outperforming a 1.3 percent gain in the
broader NSE index.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)