Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 15,2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 109.146
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35.56bp
Over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR
Payment Date May 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, LBBW & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.9 billion
Euro when fungible
ISIN XS0669743246
